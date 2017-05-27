Local

May 27, 2017 11:36 AM

Boise police: Man found dead in car parked at Camel’s Back Park

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Boise Police officers on Saturday morning were on-scene after a man was found dead in a car parked at Camel’s Back Park, according to a Boise Police Department tweet.

The tweet was sent around 11:30 a.m. Around 1 p.m., BPD spokeswoman Haley Williams said the cause of death was still unknown and detectives were still investigating the incident.

Williams said there were “no obvious signs of foul play at this time.”

The body was removed from the vehicle by early afternoon.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more updates.

