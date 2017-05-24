Boise turns ‘tragedy into triumph’ following Anne Frank Memorial vandalism

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh comes alive Pause 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 0:18 Timelapse of Terra Nativa shows worsening slippage 0:16 Truck crashes into Nampa store 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 0:43 "It happened fast": Mountain Home man recalls Monday incident that left deputy wounded, suspect dead 5:24 Frank Eld House 0:09 Vehicle crashes into Jacksons gas station in Boise 2:22 Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Following the recent racist and anti-Semitic vandalism at Boise’s Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect in New York City brought its play, “Letters from Anne and Martin,” to Boise State for a free performance on May 24 at the Special Events Center. New York-based actors Alexandra Gellner and Wesli Spencer portrayed Anne Frank and Martin Luther King Jr. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Following the recent racist and anti-Semitic vandalism at Boise’s Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect in New York City brought its play, “Letters from Anne and Martin,” to Boise State for a free performance on May 24 at the Special Events Center. New York-based actors Alexandra Gellner and Wesli Spencer portrayed Anne Frank and Martin Luther King Jr. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com