Memorial Day closures

What’s open or closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29:
▪ All schools, universities and colleges will be closed.
▪ City, county, state and federal offices will be closed.
▪ All Treasure Valley libraries will be closed.
▪ Trash collection will not operate Monday and will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will not run.
▪ Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except Express Mail, will be delivered.
▪ State and contract liquor stores will be closed.
▪ Most malls, stores and supermarkets will be open.
▪ Most banks will be closed. Some banks inside grocery stores might be open; check with your branch.
