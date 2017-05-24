Memorial Day closures

Local

What’s open or closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29:

▪  All schools, universities and colleges will be closed.

▪  City, county, state and federal offices will be closed.

▪  All Treasure Valley libraries will be closed.

▪  Trash collection will not operate Monday and will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will not run.

▪  Post offices will be closed, and no mail, except Express Mail, will be delivered.

▪  State and contract liquor stores will be closed.

▪  Most malls, stores and supermarkets will be open.

▪  Most banks will be closed. Some banks inside grocery stores might be open; check with your branch.

