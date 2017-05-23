Man shot to death after attacking deputy was known to law enforcement, sheriff says

The man accused of attacking two Mountain Home-area law enforcement officers with a knife late Monday night is “not new to law enforcement,” Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said.
Speaking Tuesday morning, Hollinshead would not yet name the man, but said that name may be released as soon as Tuesday afternoon. The exact timing was not yet set.
An Elmore County sheriff’s deputy and a Mountain Home police officer apparently shot the man to death while defending themselves from the attack.
The deputy was stabbed multiple times, but is doing well after being treated at St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center, Hollinshead said. Both law enforcement officers are on administrative leave while Idaho State Police investigate the shooting.
County dispatchers got a call at 11:26 p.m. Monday about a man with a gun at Rose Garden Trailer Park, on the northwest side of Mountain Home.
Upon arriving, the deputy and the officer found a man matching the description given to dispatchers, “at which time the suspect attacked both officers,” Hollinshead said in an account of the incident on his office’s Facebook page.
Both the deputy and the officer fired several shots. It’s unclear how many hit their attacker, or what his exact cause of death was.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
It’s unclear if the man also had a gun. The attack on officers apparently only involved the knife.
