Man shot to death after attacking deputy was known to law enforcement, sheriff says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect Pause 0:55 TSA officer discusses finding guns at Boise Airport 3:11 Canyon County's investment in drone technology 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:29 Lucky Peak auxiliary tunnels put on a show 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 1:02 Meridian High senior looks to a future of helping others 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:34 Quick finish: Here are the fastest kids in 5A track Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A sheriff's deputy was stabbed by the suspect in the altercation Monday night before law enforcement officers shot him dead at the scene. Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead offered a few more details Tuesday morning. Kris Rodine krodine@idahostatesman.com

A sheriff's deputy was stabbed by the suspect in the altercation Monday night before law enforcement officers shot him dead at the scene. Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead offered a few more details Tuesday morning. Kris Rodine krodine@idahostatesman.com