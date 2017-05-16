Who saved historic buildings? Who didn’t? It’s Orchids and Onions time

Preservation Idaho, the statewide organization that promotes the preservation of Idaho’s significant architecture and history, has been giving its Orchids and Onions awards since 1977.
The aim is to celebrate the best — the Orchids — and the worse —the Onions —in historic preservation. This year, the group is not awarding any Onions, but, for the first time, will give a special award for craftsmanship. (find a list of all of the winners and losers over the past 40 years on Preservation Idaho’s website, preservationidaho.org).
This year’s ceremony will be from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum, 415 Spruce Avenue North. Tickets are $20 for Preservation Idaho members, $25 for non-members. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are available on the Preservation Idaho website, preservationidaho.org. The event includes a reception with drinks and light appetizers, as well as the chance to view the library’s Hemingway Collection. The awards presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s Orchid winners include two historic Boise houses and their owners profiled in the Idaho Statesman’s Treasure Magazine. Frank Eld, who restored the Jones House, and Rita Sturiale, who restored the Wood House, will both receive awards. Their houses were moved from Boise’s Central Addition neighborhood north of Julia Davis Park.
The Nature Conservancy of Idaho will receive a Heritage Stewardship Award for its preservation, maintenance and protection of the Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in Ketchum.
An inaugural award honoring the late Scott Chandler, friend of preservation and longtime Boise historic preservation commissioner, will be presented to Greg Marsters for his excellence in craftsmanship. Among other projects, Marsters recreated historically accurate cast iron pier lights used in the restoration of the Capitol Boulevard Bridge built in the 1930s as a memorial to Oregon Trail pioneers.
Belinda Davis is recognized as a Distinguished Preservationist because of her 30 year service with the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office/State Historical Society. Boise journalist and College of Idaho instructor, Alan Minskoff is recognized as a Friend of Preservation for years of active preservation, rehabilitation and advocacy around the state.
Other award winners include: The Vault (former Bank of Meridian), Meridian, Idaho – Contribution to Historic Preservation; The Garage Café, Notus, Idaho – Cultural Heritage Preservation with Emphasis on Roadside Architecture; Fremont County Courthouse, St. Anthony, Idaho – Excellence in Historic Preservation and Judge Keith M. Walker, St. Anthony, Idaho – Friend of Preservation.
Preservation Idaho is especially pleased to be presenting the award for the Fremont County Courthouse, said Paula Benson from Preservation Idaho.
“We hope this recognition is an inspiration to other counties as to what can be done and why. We could start a category just for county courthouses that need to be saved,” said Benson.
This year, Preservation Idaho has not selected any Onions. The organization debated over several possibilities, said spokeswoman Jamee Fiore. It will do an “In Memoriam” instead as part of the program to note buildings like the Civic Theater in Lewiston, currently threatened with demolition, and the demolition of the 1938 Jefferson County Courthouse in Rigby in 2016.
Note: Your ticket to the awards ceremony also provides the opportunity for a private tour of the Sun Valley Museum of History, including some areas not usually open to the public. Private Tours will be held at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Register for a time on the Preservation Idaho website. Also find links to historic tour maps for “Hemingway in Idaho” or the “Historic Walking Tour of Ketchum” on the Community Library’s website, comlib.org.
Comments