Who saved historic buildings? Who didn’t? It’s Orchids and Onions time

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect Pause 1:13 Flood Control District #10 tour of the Boise River 1:42 Welcome signs in Boise are part of a national trend to counter anti-immigration tone 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:25 New library branch will join the Bown Crossing community in East Boise 2:16 Eclipse 101: Straight from a Boise State professor to you 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 0:50 Nampa family discusses Boy Scouts and the LDS Church 2:07 Families flock to Kuna and businesses are growing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Idaho native Frank Eld spent most of his career restoring Roseberry, a historic Idaho townsite in Valley County. Luckily for Boise lovers of history and old houses, Eld and his wife Kathy Eld stepped in to save an 1893 Boise house slated for demolition in the Central Addition neighborhood north of Julia Davis Park. The Elds moved the house to a new site in East Boise and have spent the last couple of years restoring it to its original state. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Idaho native Frank Eld spent most of his career restoring Roseberry, a historic Idaho townsite in Valley County. Luckily for Boise lovers of history and old houses, Eld and his wife Kathy Eld stepped in to save an 1893 Boise house slated for demolition in the Central Addition neighborhood north of Julia Davis Park. The Elds moved the house to a new site in East Boise and have spent the last couple of years restoring it to its original state. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com