Family finds personal items of missing Kuna man floating in Payette River

The family of Jerry Coburn, who has been missing since May 7, found items floating in the Payette River — ranging from a coffee mug to the headrest from his pickup — that they believe belonged to Coburn.
The search for Coburn, of Kuna, began after witnesses said they saw a pickup drive into the Payette River off of Idaho 55, north of the Gardena bridge. Coburn has not been located, but his family says it is unlike him to not return home, according to Michael Taggart, Coburn’s step-brother.
Coburn, 43, is believed to have been driving a truck in the area around 9 a.m., when witnesses saw a truck crash into the water. Taggart said family members are certain the truck that went into the river belongs to Coburn, though the Boise County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the person in the crash.
The body of the pickup’s driver has not been located. Family, friends and volunteers have searched the Payette River on foot, on motorboats and with drones over the past week. Silverhawk Aviation Academy also volunteered the use of a helicopter over the weekend to search the river.
Crews did find the pickup’s headrest, a fishing pole and a mug that Coburn kept in his pickup near Black Canyon Reservoir. The reservoir is about 22 miles downstream from where the pickup entered the water. Taggart said they saw the bed of the pickup, but it was too far away to reach.
Taggart said some locations on the river are extremely deep and the speed of the water’s flow is challenging.
A call to the Boise County Sheriff’s Office on Monday went unanswered at 4:45 p.m.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Boise County Sheriff’s Office.
