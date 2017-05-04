Massive North Idaho derailment could block U.S. 95 lanes for two weeks, ITD says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment Pause 1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week? 1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms 0:47 Tour Boise's temporary Downtown police station 0:18 Timelapse of Terra Nativa shows worsening slippage 1:02 A young Idaho bike lover 0:40 Scenes from the Boise Airport open house on noise 0:47 Lucky Peak rooster tail water release 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said a grain train’s rail cars derailed around 7 a.m. May 1 just outside of Cocolalla, Idaho. Five rail cars tipped over – causing some spillage of corn. Provided by Idaho Transportation Department