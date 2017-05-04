Massive North Idaho derailment could block U.S. 95 lanes for two weeks, ITD says

Crews are working to remove 25 derailed rail cars from the highway about 10 miles north of Athol, closing both southbound lanes, the Idaho Transportation Department reports.
ITD posted an aerial video of the scene Wednesday and asked drivers to look out for animals approaching the wreck to eat the corn spilled by the derailment. Two-way traffic is continuing, using the northbound lanes, ITD said.
The BNSF grain train’s rail cars derailed around 6 a.m. PST Monday just outside of Cocolalla, railway spokesman Gus Melonas said.
ITD engineers have been unable to determine the extent of the damage the derailment caused, according to an agency news release. Primary concern focuses on an approach to U.S. 95 where the cars derailed, ITD reports.
No injuries or hazardous conditions were reported, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation. Melonas said 60 trains typically use that section of track each day.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
