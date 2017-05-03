‘Transgenderism is a mental disease’: Idaho school spirit day ends in bitter LGBT feud

0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause

0:47 Tour Boise's temporary Downtown police station

0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks

1:02 A young Idaho bike lover

2:44 Police chief honors K9 Jardo

2:33 RIP K-9 Police Officer Jardo

1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive

3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project

1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment