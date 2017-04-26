Police hope to get suspect in Meridian home incident to turn himself in

Meridian police believe someone picked up an armed man who threatened residents of a Meridian home Wednesday, and they were trying Wednesday afternoon to get him to turn himself in.
The incident occurred at about noon in the 800 block of West Jacksnipe Drive, near South Linder Road and I-84. Police said the man knocked the door of a neighbor and then tried to enter the home, pointing a gun at people inside.
He then fled the scene in a blue 2004 GMC Sierra pickup, which police later found near Cole and Overland roads in Boise.
Police identified the man as 54-year-old Herman Lee Sedillo. He was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt. Police think he may have been high on methamphetamine and possibly hallucinating.
Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said no gun was recovered from the pickup. Anyone with information about Sedillo’s whereabouts was asked to call Meridian police at 208-888-6678.
