Police continue search for missing Meridian man

Meridian Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Mark Allen Rose.
Rose, of Meridian, left for work around 6 a.m. Monday but never arrived at his place of employment in Nampa.
Meridian Police were contacted by his family members around 11 a.m., who were concerned that Rose had not showed up to work. The family was concerned because Rose suffers from depression.
Meridian Police put out an alert for Rose and his gray 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with license plate number 1A8005X.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office contacted Meridian Police around 1 p.m., after discovering Rose’s pick up at a sportsman’s access location along the Boise River, at 21319 Midland Blvd.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office attempted to track Rose’s location with a tracking dog, but lost the scent after a short time.
Rose is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khakis, a gray shirt and a blue fleece jacket.
