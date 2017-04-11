Police warn public to stay away from sliding Foothills homes

Boise Police are investigating numerous reports of vandalism and trespassing at homes on Alto Via Court, where houses are sliding down the Foothills.

The police reports range from suspicious vehicles to broken windows and spray paint. There are also reports of stolen building materials and other items that homeowners had salvaged and were hoping to reuse or sell.

Police have increased patrols in the area and security cameras are capturing images of people trespassing, according to Boise Police.

The ground beneath the homes has been shifting, cracking roads and damaging structures, raising an ongoing concern among the city and homeowners. Officials have concern about potential landslides in the area.

“Please stay out of the damaged homes and off private property on Alto Via Court,” said Boise Police Sgt. Steve Butler in a news release. “It’s a dangerous situation up there, the structures are not stable, and anyone who goes near those homes is putting themselves at risk and could be criminally cited.”

Boise Police are working with homeowners in the area and several investigations are underway.