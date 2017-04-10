Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Subway on Overland Road

Boise Police are searching for the suspect in a Friday robbery at the Subway restaurant in the 6800 block of west Overland Road.
Witnesses say around 10:45 p.m., a white adult male displayed a weapon, demanded money from the clerk and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. An area check and police K-9 tracking effort were unsuccessful in locating the suspect, according to Boise Police.
The suspect is described as possibly in his 30s, with a thin build and being more than 6 feet tall. He was wearing a royal blue zip hooded sweatshirt with the hood on and tied around his face.
He also had a black mask over his face with only his eyes exposed. He was wearing dark jeans and black shoes.
Boise Police received surveillance images of the suspect Monday. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
To contact Crime Stoppers, tips may be left through the website, at 343COPS.Com or by calling 208-343-COPS (2677).
Reporting parties may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest.
