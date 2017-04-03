Idaho fines SeaQuest Aquariums owner, Vince Covino, for securities violations

2:19 Courageous Kids Climbing program helps those with special needs gain confidence Pause

2:32 Boise State researcher studying benefits shadow boxing may have on Parkinson's

0:41 A memorial plaque for Ada the Elk

2:32 Was Boise's Emerald House doomed to fail?

1:11 Boise River near Esther Simplot Park

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive

1:36 A peek inside a sanctuary garden in Caldwell

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center