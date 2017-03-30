A Simply Cats love story: They touched noses, then were inseparable

Some humans believe in love at first sight. So why not cats?
In the case of Tres and Lilly, it might have been love at first sniff, or nuzzle.
These lovers met at Simply Cats, where they both ended up in early March after time on the street.
“As soon as they met in here, they touched noses. And then they rubbed, and then they started grooming,” said Deb McDougall, outreach coordinator at Simply Cats. “That is really, really unusual.”
Tres was a strapping 2-year-old black-and-white cat, with an injured back foot. His leg had to be amputated but he seemed to be getting around pretty well on three legs earlier this week. Lily, just a year old, was a lovely, long-haired cat with a sweet demeanor and graceful gait.
The pair were given their own room, and they spent a lot of time snuggled up together.
The staff at Simply Cats rarely ask that two cats be adopted together because their goal is to get each cat to a good home as soon as possible. But they decided to try to find a place where the two lovers could be together.
And there was a happy ending to this story Wednesday afternoon, when they pair were adopted by a cat lover from Baker City, according to McDougall.
Simply Cats is at 2833 S. Victory View, Boise. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
