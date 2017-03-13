Garden City Furniture owners retiring; Boise Pottery will move into space in 2018

Leroy Pearman opened Garden City Furniture at 3831 Chinden Blvd. in 1960. His son John took over in 1982, and now after 57 years of operation, John Pearman will close the family-owned business.
“My kids are not wanting to continue it,” Pearman says. “And truth be told, the Internet is killing the mom-and-pop shops like us.”
So, Pearman and his wife, Dani, sold the property that includes two buildings to Colby Patchin, who owns Boise Pottery, a wholesale and retail imported pottery store at 102 N. Orchard St. in Boise.
Right now, Boise Pottery is a seasonal business — open from March through most of October depending on the weather. Boise Pottery will continue on Orchard Street through this season.
Patchin will spend the winter retrofitting the buildings and will move into his new space in March 2018. He plans to have a year-round retail store in his new digs.
Pearman is liquidating his stock of used and new furniture and hopes to be closed by the end of April. He will then go to work for his son’s business, Countryside Woodworking, a company that builds custom cabinetry.
Garden City Furniture will be missed. Pearman helped furnish homes for refugees coming into the Treasure Valley and provided beds for a Boise Schools program that gives beds to low-income families for their children.
“I hope someone will fill those needs,” Pearman says.
