Idaho Native Plant Society hosts ‘Tuesday Trifecta’ program: bees, citizen naturalists and more

The Idaho Native Plant Society Pahove Chapter (the local chapter of the statewide group), hosts a special evening of programs, the “Tuesday Trifecta,” on Tuesday, March 14 at the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise.
The presentations begin with the screening of a short film, “A Ghost in the Making: Searching for the Rusty-patched Bumblebee,” from 6:30 to 6:50 p.m.
The film follows scientists as they search for the once-abundant native pollinator. The rusty-patched bumblebee was the first bee in the Continental U.S. to be listed under the Endangered Species Act.
At 7 p.m., Judy Snow will talk about how Garden City became the first official Bee City in Idaho, a designation for cities that grow bee-friendly landscapes and more. Snow wil introduce audiences to four native bee species and talk about the community work in Garden City through the Chinden Gardener’s Club.
At 7:30 p.m., Prof. Charles Peterson from Idaho State University will present “I-Naturalist,” a talk about how non-scientists can help scientific pursuit by becoming citizen scientist and using their own devices and knowledge to contribute to scientific work.
“A Ghost in the Making” will show again at 8:30 p.m.
The program is free and attendees can learn more about becoming a member of the plant society.
Looking ahead, Bert Bowler, “extreme gardener and native plant buff” will talk about the Table Rock fire that decimated the popular area in East Boise last year. Bowler lives near the fire site and will talk about how growing native plants (and combating cheat grass) helped save his house from flames. He will also share how the area is recovering and what methods appear to be working best to heal the landscape. The talk is tentatively scheduled for April 11. But watch for more details, or inquire on Tuesday.
The group will also host its annual Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the MK Nature Center.
