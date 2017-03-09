Dietrich school superintendent to resign after locker room assault

The superintendent at the center of the Dietrich High School locker room assault case says he’ll resign at the end of this contract year.
Superintendent Ben Hardcastle made the announcement Thursday, according to the Times-News.
“I have an opportunity that is in the best interest of my family, and the Dietrich School Board has graciously accepted my resignation effective at the end of this contract year,” he wrote in a statement to the Times-News.
Hardcastle, who wasn’t immediately available to comment, and the district have come under fire for their handling of an October 2015 attack in a Dietrich football locker room that targeted a black, mentally disabled football player. Both an attorney general's investigation and Hardcastle's own investigating showed a culture of bullying and possible racism that was widespread on the football team.
The incident sparked national outrage from people who saw the incident as an injustice for the victim, especially after 19-year-old John R.K Howard, the only person charged criminally as an adult in the case, was sentenced to probation on Feb. 24. Witnesses said Howard kicked a coat hanger into the victim's buttocks.
Hardcastle’s resignation statement didn’t mention the incident.
“I am extremely grateful to the community of Dietrich for the great trust that you have shown me in allowing me to serve the school district," he wrote in the statement.
The Associated Press reported last week that Hardcastle began his own investigation of the locker room incident before notifying the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden told the Times-News the superintendent's investigation didn't influence the criminal probe.
Hardcastle is one of several district employees named as defendants in an ongoing civil suit brought by the disabled boy's parents, who are seeking $10 million in damages.
Hardcastle started as Dietrich superintendent in July 2015.
He started his career as an eighth-grade U.S. history teacher at an inter-city school in Houston, Texas. He also coached football, track and soccer and was voted “Teacher of the Year” at Hoffman Middle School during the 2009-10 school year.
Hardcastle moved to Gooding and taught sixth-grade geography for one year. He worked for three years as Gooding Middle School principal and was then Gooding High’s principal.
In November 2014, Hardcastle, who was then Gooding High’s principal, was placed on leave for two days after challenging then-Superintendent Mary Larson over a plagiarism issue with the employee handbook.
