Idaho gears up for astronomy ‘in your face’ during Aug. 21 total solar eclipse

0:17 GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets Pause

2:46 Get a sneak peek at improvements planned for the Anne Frank Memorial

2:33 RIP K-9 Police Officer Jardo

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School

3:07 Meet Zoo Boise giraffes Julius Longfellow & Jabari

1:53 4-H mom says Canyon County fairgrounds not big enough, unsafe

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

1:04 Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work