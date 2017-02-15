Report shows 12 active hate groups in Idaho, anti-Muslim views on rise in U.S.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a report Thursday that found the number of anti-Muslim hate groups has tripled across the country since 2015.
Idaho is no exception, as the census found the state has 12 such groups, many of which are anti-Muslim and anti-refugee.
The ACT for America chapters in Twin Falls and Meridian were listed as documented hate groups. The Treasure Valley Refugee Watch, in Meridian, and the Committee to end the CSI Refugee Center in Buhl also were listed as anti-Muslim hate groups.
The FBI’s latest statistics show that hate crimes against Muslims grew by 67 percent in 2015, according to a national census report.
Two of the other Idaho hate crews cited in the law center’s report were the Northwest Hammerskins and Crew 38, which are white supremacist groups.
The Southern Povery Law Center tracked 917 hate groups nationwide in 2016, up from 892 in 2015.
The report attributed some of the increase to the recent presidential election. Immediately after Election Day, a wave of hate crimes and lesser hate incidents occurred nationwide. There were 1,094 bias incidents in the first 34 days after the election, according to data collected by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
