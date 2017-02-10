Avalanche in Valley County blocks Warren Wagon Road

A Friday morning avalanche outside McCall has trapped the residents of Burgdorf and Warren inside their towns.
The avalanche fell around 7:45 a.m. off of Warren Wagon Road, about a half-mile from Pearl Creek. The avalanche made cut about 7 feet deep across the road, said Larry Laxson, parks and recreation director for Valley County. The avalanche is about 60 yards wide and 12 to 20 feet high.
Laxson said the avalanche brought trees and boulders down with it, making it even more challenging to clear. It has also diverted the creek and there’s about 3 feet of water streaming across the road.
Warm weather and rainfall have jeopardized the snow stability in the area, he said.
Laxson said an engineer and volunteers are working to form a plan and open up the Brush Creek route to take people around the avalanche.
There were no injuries in the avalanche.
To find information on avalanche hazards, residents may visit the Payette Avalanche Center’s website, at payetteavalanche.org.
