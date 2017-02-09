Body found in Nampa creek identified as missing 18-year-old

The dead body found Wednesday in Mason Creek has been identified as 18-year-old Sage Thompson, who was reported missing in October.
Nampa Police have not disclosed a cause of death. Thompson, of Nampa, was found around 11:16 a.m. in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue after a city worker spotted his body caught in the creek’s debris trap.
At the time Thompson was reported missing, detectives said they did not know what happened to the teen and reported that since his disappearance, none of his bank cards were used.
Thompson’s family had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to finding him.
Authorities found no connection between Thompson’s disappearance and Bruce Marchant, who was suspected of killing Boise State University student Sierra Bush.
