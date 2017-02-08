Weather caused at least $1.8 million in damages to Payette County

Winter storms in December and January have taken a serious toll on Payette County businesses and residents, peaking at nearly $2 million recorded thus far, according to Emergency Management in the county.
Payette County reported Wednesday that community residents, businesses, school districts, cities and the county have spent more than $1.8 million combined to handle damages as a result of the storms.
Those included damages to 15 carports or awnings, 55 outbuildings, four structure fires, seven residences with complete or partial roof collapses and seven damaged commercial buildings. Additionally, 65 head of livestock were killed by falling structures.
Gov. Butch Otter did declare a state of emergency in the county as the need for state resources became apparent during the storms.
Payette County Emergency Management is still collecting preliminary damage assessment forms.
Residents and businesses can assist the county by downloading and filling out the Damage Assessment form and then emailing this form along with any photos to payettecountyaid@payettecounty.org.
Forms can also be delivered to the Payette County Treasurer’s Office in person or by mail to 1130 3rd Ave. N., Room 103, Payette, ID 83661.
The form is located at this link.
Citizens can also complete a Casualty Exemption Form for property tax purposes and send it to the same location. The form is located at this link.
