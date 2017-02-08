Boise City Council backs bond for new, updated school buildings

Boise City Council unanimously backed the Boise School District $172.5 million school construction bond Tuesday.
In a resolution, the council said the bond would “reduce overcrowding, update classrooms, address critical repairs, improve safety, invest in every neighborhood school and create a positive legacy.”
Boise joins the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Boise Regional Realtors and the Idaho Associated General Contractors in endorsing the bond. Voters will decide on March 14 whether to approve the bond which is part of a $217 million school building improvement and maintenance plan for the district over the next decade.
The bond would not increase homeowners’ property tax rate. A two-thirds majority is required for passage.
Boise Schools’ plan involves constructing seven school buildings, including a new elementary in the Harris Ranch area in Southeast Boise, and renovating or expanding 15 buildings. All of the district’s 48 schools would be touched by the plan, school officials say.
