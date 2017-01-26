Middleton Ridley’s offers free delivery of groceries to snow-hit Weiser

Ridley’s Family Market in Middleton is offering free delivery of groceries to people in snow-pounded Weiser.
The Ridley’s in Weiser was damaged when the roof collapsed a week ago forcing the store to close, temporarily.
The Middleton store will provide free delivery to Weiser customers who purchase at least $30 in groceries, said Isaac Applegarth, grocery manager at Middleton.. Customers must register.
Nine customers placed orders for Thursday, he said. Orders must be placed before 10 a.m. for same day delivery.
“We are going a little out of our way to help them out,” Applegarth said.
Weiser is about an hour north of Middleton.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Foodbank delivered 23,000 pounds of food to nearly 400 Weiser residents this week.
