Meridian LDS temple to open in October

Meridian’s Mormon temple, which began construction in 2014, will be dedicated on Nov. 19, church officials announced Thursday.
The temple is being built at 7355 N. Linder Road.
An open house for the public will be held from Oct. 21 through Nov. 11 except for the Sundays Oct. 22, 29 and Nov. 5.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temple construction in 2011.
There are four other Mormon temples in Idaho: Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. The temple in Idaho Falls is being renovated and is expected to be rededicated on June 4. Idaho Fall’s temple will be open for public visits in April.
Idaho has about 426,000 Mormons.
