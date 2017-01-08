Power outage in McCall affecting 5,500 people, Brundage resort

A power outage in the McCall area was affecting about 5,500 customers and extending to Brundage Mountain Resort on Sunday afternoon, according to Idaho Power’s emergency services.
A message on the utility’s outages line said the outage occurred around 1:15 p.m. and was affecting customers in New Meadows, Lake Fork and Donnelly. The outage area was reportedly from Idaho 55 to Spring Mountain Boulevard, reaching the end of Lick Creek Road to the north and Deinhard Lane to the south.
Around 1:40 p.m. Brundage posted on its Facebook page that its phone systems were down to the outage, but the resort did have power thanks to a backup system.
The Idaho Power message said the cause of the outage was not known as of 2 p.m., though crews had been dispatched to rectify the problem. The message said a substation had shut down.
Idaho Power’s outage map also showed about 100 customers without power in the Boise area and about 450 customers affected by an outage in Idaho City. The Boise outage is said to be affecting customers in the Collister neighborhood.
McCall and the surrounding areas are under a winter storm watch currently.
