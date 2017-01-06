Corpus Christi, CATCH, Inc. raise top dollars in fundraiser to fight homelessness

The sixth annual fundraiser, Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge ended on New Year’s Eve, raising $501,439 for 40 Idaho nonprofits that work to prevent homelessness and provide services for homeless people across the state.
In the Southwest Idaho region, Corpus Christi day shelter in Boise raised the most money, $57,504, followed by CATCH, Inc. that raised $51,223. CATCH, Inc. works to re-house homeless families with children.
Emily Johnson, chairperson of the board at Corpus Christi, said the organization is “thrilled” at the outcome of the fundraiser.
“The money lets us keep doing what we’re doing. So much of what we do is provide a place for people where they can be warm, out of the elements, where they can have a place to sit, and have a warm cup of coffee,” said Johnson.
Corpus, Johnson said, doesn’t do a lot of fundraising during the year. The Avenues for Hope campaign is an exception, “an opportunity to interact with our donors and supporters and share our stories,” said Johnson. “It’s a fun campaign. And at the end of the day, we have money.”
The cold weather has made Corpus’ work all the more urgent. The day shelter, that normally serves around 50 people a day, has been providing shelter, warm meals and drinks for as many as 100 men, women and children in the last couple of days, said staffers. Corpus has extended its hours, staying open until 5 p.m. during the current cold spell.
The day shelter is also in need of warm weather clothing for all ages and sizes, including hats, gloves, warm socks, jackets, backpacks and, especially, handwarmers. Donors can drop items by the shelter, week days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 525 Americana Blvd. in Boise. Call 208-426-0039 for more information.
More about Avenues for Hope:
The top money raiser in the state was the Bonner County Homeless Task Force/Bonner Homeless Transitions in northern Idaho that brought in $76,977.
This year’s campaign received 2,232 donations, plus grant prizes and matching funds provided by 29 sponsors.
The campaign saw a 55 percent increase in the number of donations from the public and a 70 percent increase in total funds raised in 2016 over 2015.
More than $1,472,640 has been raised in the last six years, since Avenues for Hope was introduced in 2011.
Visit the website, avenuesforhope.org to see how other organizations did this year.
