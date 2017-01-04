Idaho creatives: apply for grants now to support your work

The Idaho Commission on the Arts and the Idaho Humanities Council both offer a variety of grants to support creative pursuits for artists, teachers and others involved in cultural pursuits.
Here are the details:
Idaho Humanities Council: Deadline: Jan. 15
The organization invites proposals for Mini and Major grants and Teacher Incentive Grants from organizations and individuals for consideration at the IHC’s next grant round. The deadline for grant proposals is Jan. 15. If you’re thinking of applying, IHC strongly encourages you to review the guidelines and contact IHC staff to discuss project ideas before writing your proposal.
Mini grants (under $2,000) and Major Grants (over $2,000) over the years have supported museum and library exhibits, oral history projects, heritage tourism projects, special lectures, the preservation of historical photo archives, Chautauqua programs, community-wide reading programs, humanities-focused conferences and a variety of projects and programs that inspire community dialogue in the humanities. In addition to other topics, the IHC this year has a special interest in seeing proposals that offer the opportunity for public dialogue on issues of race and ethnicity.
Teacher Incentive Grants, limited to $1,000, are awarded to K-12 teachers to enhance their teaching of the humanities in the classroom.
Grant guidelines and the online application are available on the IHC website at idahohumanities.org.
Idaho Commission on the Arts: Deadline: Jan. 31
The organization provides financial support through grants and awards to professional artists, arts educators, and arts administrators.
The ICA is now accepting applications for all annual grants including Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Public Art & Cultural Facilities, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, and Fellowships in Visual Arts, Design, and Craft.
Interested artists and organizations can find detailed descriptions and guidelines for applying at arts.idaho.gov. Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Here’s a description of the available grants:
Entry Track grants support public programs in the arts delivered by Idaho’s arts organizations.
Public Programs in the Arts grants support Idaho’s established arts organizations by assisting them in business stabilization.
Public Art & Cultural Facilities grants encourage local, public, and private support for feasibility studies, public art projects, capital purchases for performance, exhibition, or artist’s spaces, and renovation or construction of those facilities.
Arts Education Projects grants support activities that unite effective practices in education and in the arts, enriching teaching and learning opportunities for k-12 students.
Traditional Arts Apprenticeships grants support a learning partnership between a recognized master artist and one or more qualified apprentices to continue artistic traditions of a shared cultural heritage.
Fellowships in Visual Arts, Design, and Craft recognize the outstanding work of idaho artists. they reward the pursuit of artistic excellence, promote public awareness of the arts, and help advance an artist’s career.
Comments