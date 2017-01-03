Road closure delayed for Cole and Fairview construction project

Snow storms and low temperatures have pushed back the closure of Cole Road south of Fairview until Monday, Jan. 9, according to the Ada County Highway District.
The section of Cole Road will be closed through late February as crews replace an underground canal structure.
The entire project, which is slated to continue through late August, includes a widening of the intersection at Cole and Fairview.
Construction will add dual left-turn lanes and dedicated right-turn lanes. It will lead to detours on Cole from Florence Lane to Westwood Drive and on Fairview from El Dorado Street to Westland Drive.
The project was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday.
To receive email updates on the project from ACHD, sign up here.
