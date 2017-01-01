Idaho Moms for Marijuana start their year with a rally, ‘Smoke Out Protest’ on Sunday

Idaho Moms for Marijuana will host the second annual New Year’s Smoke Out Protest at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at the Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.
Organizers say attendees will be able to sign a new petition to legalize the use of medical marijuana in Idaho.
They are meeting Sunday to protest Gov. Butch Otters lack of support for use of a cannabis-based oil for the treatment of seizures.
The group’s Facebook page invites attendees to bring protest signs. Those willing to risk arrest are invited to bring their own marijuana to smoke as an act of civil disobedience.
Read more about a Gooding mother, Kelsey Osborne, who was charged in 2016 for treating her daughter’s seizures with marijuana butter at IdahoStatesman.com.
