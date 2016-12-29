As a kid in rural Idaho, she wanted financial stability. Now she helps others get it.

0:48 Watch Santa ski at Tamarack Pause

1:58 Time lapse: Watch Boise River fish habitat restoration

2:08 Leon Rice believes Boise State was as prepared as possible to play Utah State. It appears he was right.

1:37 Bare Meridian ground becomes a substation, then a park, then a building in this CGI-enhanced drone video

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

0:33 Idaho State Police officer survives a near miss when helping a crashed driver

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

6:45 BSU coach Bryan Harsin comments on 31-12 loss in Cactus Bowl