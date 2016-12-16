Idaho State Police pay $40,000 to settle claim over encounter with trooper

1:44 Canyon sheriff seeks more tips on 2014 Notus murder Pause

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

1:03 Starting college in high school

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:55 University of Idaho President Chuck Staben on moving to the Big Sky Conference, Part 1