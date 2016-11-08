Thomson and Visser locked in a tight race for Ada County Commission

With about half of Ada County’s precincts counted, the race between Democrat T.J. Thomson and Republican Rick Visser was too close to call.
Thomson, who's served on the Boise City Council since 2010, won the Democratic primary in May and faced off against Rick Visser, the Republican nominee who's a retired attorney.
Thomson vastly out-raised and out-spent Visser during the campaign, racking up a 10-to-one money advantage. Late in the campaign, Visser accused Thomson of downplaying his party affiliation, pointing to the fact that most of Thomson's campaign literature made no mention of the fact he's a Democrat.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
