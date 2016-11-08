Meridian pool, library bonds defeated

Votes for two new pools and two new libraries in Meridian fell short of the supermajority needed for passage Tuesday.
A $12 million bond for two libraries was the second time the district has come to the voters in the last year seeking their approval.
The Western Ada Recreation District considered a bond in 2015, but pulled back at the last moment because it believed the voters did not have enough information.
The pool bond was for $20 million.
Parts of both bonds were intended to complete a project south of I-84 that would combine a Treasure Valley Family YMCA, a city park, a swimming pool a library and a West Ada elementary school.
A second library and poolwas for a similar project for north Meridian at Black Cat Road and Chinden Boulevard on land that was to be donated by David Turnbull, CEO of Brighton Corp., and his wife, Kristin, along with Orville and Heidi Thompson, co-owners of Scentsy.
Supporters of the pools say they are an essential amenity in a community the size of Meridian and a lure for companies seeking to bring employees to the area.
Additional libraries are seen as a way to meet the increasing demand by the public.
