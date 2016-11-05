The 21st century's largest full moon? Super.

Sky gazers will get a real treat on Nov. 14 when a record-breaking supermoon becomes visible -- though the Treasure Valley may not be the best place to view it, according to the National Weather Service's Boise branch.
Meteorologist Dave Groenert said it's a little too soon to know for sure, but there's a chance that cloud cover could obscure the so-called "Frost Moon," particularly to the north and west of our area.
"The Snake River Plain would have a higher probability of seeing it," Groenert said. He said Nov. 14 is on the edge of the NWS's forecast, so it's possible the outlook will change.
According to Weather.com, the lunar spectacle will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some, as a similar one has been seen in almost 70 years. Its proximity to Earth is noteworthy, experts say.
"The full moon of November 14 is not only the closest full moon of 2016 but also the closest full moon to date in the 21st century," said NASA in a blog post. "The full moon won’t come this close to Earth again until November 25, 2034."
According to the post, a supermoon can be up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than an average full moon.
In addition to the luminous moon, November will also offer stargazers a glimpse of the annual Taurid meteor shower on Nov. 12, though the moon's brightness on that night will likely wash out some of the shooting stars.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, this full moon is also known as the Beaver Moon because it signaled to Algonquin tribes and colonists that swamps would soon be freezing. They set traps for beavers in order to ensure enough furs to stay warm through the winter.
