Boise, Meridian get a smorgasbord of new restaurants, coffee shops

More than three dozen restaurants, coffee shops and fast food joints recently opened or open soon in Boise and Meridian, reflecting both national and local trends.
“Food users are expanding nationwide. I think it is a trend based on convenience and the strong economy,” said LeAnn Hume with Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services company.
Boise’s and the Treasure Valley’s growing population also is a driving force, along with a new push to bring more visitors to the area.
“I do believe there are an inordinate amount of restaurants under construction in the Treasure Valley, however the population is growing, the additional hotel capacity will allow for larger events to be hosted here which drives the traffic through the restaurants,” said Andrea Nilson, with Cushman & Wakefield. More than a half dozen new hotels are under construction in the valley, including four in Downtown Boise near the newly expanded convention center.
Could the restaurant market become over saturated? Yes, but that is how the market works.
“At the end of the day — the good, solid, quality-producing restaurants that can balance quality with affordability in an enticing environment will win,” said Nilson.
Nearly all of the new restaurants and coffee shops are regional or national franchises, but there are a handful of homegrown ones including: Owyhee Tavern owned by Barry Werner, John Toth and Kristy Toth; Pesto’s Pizza owned by Lloyd and Marce Parrott; The Coffee Mill, owned by Steven Tracy; Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen owned by Gregory Hanson and Jamie Webster; Meraki Greek Street Food owned by Taki and Aki Kalatzakis; and Mom’s Diner, owned by Terese Reynolds, Yvonne Vick and Will Hay.
Mom’s Diner is a collaboration of local experienced restaurant professionals who have longed for a place of their own. Owners are Terese Reynolds and Yvonne Vick, who both work at Willowcreek Grill/Raw Sushi, and Will Hay, Spacebar Arcade bar manager and former bar manager at Milky Way. Executive chef is Sean Campbell-Brennan, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate whose experience includes Milky Way, Modern Hotel and Portland’s Tasty & Alder.
The group wanted to open a restaurant in a neighborhood setting, so they chose the former Maria’s La Fiesta site on Boise Avenue near Boise State, said Hay. The restaurant will open in the spring.
“We want to pay homage to Boise eateries so we will have pie a la mode but you can get the “Manley” size a larger portion as a nod to Manley’s on Federal Way. Andrea Maricich of the Milky Way has given me her blessing to serve her beef cheeks,” Hay said. “I am sure once folks catch on they will have lots more Boise favorites they will have us recreate. We of course want to do some nods to our moms so we will have some of their recipes as specials.”
Here’s what has recently opened or opens soon in Boise and Meridian:
Restaurants
Black Bear Diner: 7552 W. State St. across from Walmart, Boise. Opens October 2017.
Buffalo Wild Wings: 777 W. Main St. City Center Plaza, Downtown Boise. Opened Aug. 29.
Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen: 1340 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Opened Oct. 10.
Eureka!: 800 W. Idaho St., Downtown Boise. Opened Oct. 17.
Gyro Shack: 777 W. Main St. Opened Oct. 23.
Jersey Mike’s Subs: 1620 S. Broadway. Opens early 2017.
Meraki Greek Street Food: 345 S. 8th St., Downtown Boise. Opened Oct. 15.
Mom’s Diner: 1221 Boise Ave. Opens spring 2017.
Native Grill and Wings: 7700 State St. across from Walmart. Opening date not announced.
Owyhee Tavern Steak & Sea: 1109 Main St. in the Owyhee Building, Downtown Boise. Opened Oct. 8.
Panera Bread: 8401 W. Franklin Road near Milwaukee Avenue, Boise. Opens in December.
Richard’s Cafe Vicino: Relocating from 808 W. Fort St. to The Inn at 500 Capitol, Boise. Closes Dec. 15; opens Jan. 2.
Sofra Bosnian Grill: 3665 E. Overland Road, Meridian. Opened Aug. 6.
Taco John’s: 1410 W. McMillan Road, Meridian. Opened Oct. 30.
Wendy’s: 8600 Overland Road near Walmart, Boise. Opens early next year.
All things pizza
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria: 6700 N. Linder Road, Eagle. Opened Oct. 6.
Idaho Pizza: 5150 Overland Road in Hillcrest Shopping Center. Opened Nov. 1.
Papa Murphy’s: 6887 Fairview Ave. near Allumbaugh Street. Opens this month.
Pesto’s Pizza: 7802 W. Goddard Road across from Capital High School, Boise. Opens this year.
1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise Opened last month.
3367 Federal Way, Boise. Opens early next year.
4506 Overland Road east of Orchard Street, Boise. Opens early next year.
3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, north of Ustick Road, Meridian. Opens early next year.
Coffee shops
Beans and Brews Coffee: 6520 S. Eisenman Road at Gowen Road, Boise. Opening details not available.
1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise. Opens Nov. 18.
1757 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian. Opened Sept. 30.
Dutch Bros. Coffee: 777 W. Main St. in City Center Plaza, Downtown Boise. Opens late November or early December.
Starbucks: 1870 S. Meridian Road at Overland Road, Meridian. Opens early next year.
Strongline Espresso: 5120 W. Overland Road at Hillcrest Shopping Center, Boise. Opened Oct. 30.
The Coffee Mill: 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave. in Harris Ranch, Boise. Opens May 2017.
Sweets and other treats
Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls: Fairview Avenue and Eagle Road in Village at Meridian. Opens early 2017.
Cold Stone Creamery: 1028 S. Vista Ave. in Vista Village Shopping Center, Boise. Opened Nov. 4.
Long Drop Cider Co. Tasting Room: 603 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Opens this month.
White Dog Brewing Co.: 705 Fulton St., Downtown Boise. Opens spring 2017.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
