Ammon Bundy hints at another standoff in the Nevada desert

Is there another Bundy standoff in the works?
“We will continue to stand,” Ammon Bundy vowed Monday. “It was our duty to stand. We did it peacefully. We did it legally, and the jury’s verdicts confirmed that,’’ Bundy said during a phone call with The Oregonian/OregonLive from the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Bundy told the The Washington Post on Monday another protest action will be justified if President Obama goes ahead with plans to create a national monument in Nevada’s Gold Butte wilderness abutting the Bundy family’s ranch northeast of Las Vegas.
“Absolutely! That’s the best thing in the world for [people] to do,” Bundy said in a telephone interview from jail.
Bundy, 44, wouldn’t tell The Washington Post whether he and his family would encourage some kind of anti-government action over Gold Butte, because “I never say what we will do.”
An Oregon jury on Oct. 27 acquitted Ammon, his brother Ryan Bundy and several others on charges of possessing a firearm in a federal facility and conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs during the 41-day standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southern Oregon.
The acquittal raises fears that militant groups could get bolder.
During the siege, the brothers became the face of Western ranching.
Bundy, who owns property in Emmett, remains in jail because he still faces charges in the 2014 armed standoff at the Nevada ranch owned by his father, Cliven Bundy. A trial is set for February.
Bundy told The Oregonian that he expects he and brother will be moved Tuesday to Nevada.
