Iconic 104-year-old Boise tree will take a road trip

Crews will begin preparation on Wednesday afternoon to move Idaho’s largest sequoia tree from St. Luke’s at Avenue B and Jefferson Street to a new site at nearby Fort Boise Park.
The tree stands in the way of the hospital’s planned expansion. The hospital has hired Environmental Design, Inc., a large tree moving company, to move the tree. On Wednesday, crews will dig a trench around the sequoia and prune its roots back to a 20 to 25-foot radius. They’ll install a root barrier to contain the roots and develop a watering plan to help them heal. The actual move will take place in the spring according to a statement from the hospital. The hospital will pay around $300,000 to move and care for the tree. Environmental Design will maintain the tree until 2022.
Experts are still working out exactly where the tree will be located at Fort Boise Park.
Pittenger sequoia: the vitals
Height: 98 feet tall (The new tip is 15 feet and grew 4 inches this year)
Circumference: 20 feet, 6 inches
Diameter at four feet up: 77 inches
The Idaho Big Tree program, part of a national program that catalogues the largest trees in the U.S., has recognized the sequoia as the largest of its species in the state.
A long history
The tree is known as the Pittenger sequoia because its location was once the estate of Fred and Alice Pittenger, prominent Boiseans. The sequoia grew from a small cutting given to Fred Pittenger by the conservationist Emil Grandjean, one of Idaho’s first foresters around 1912. The family gardener planted the cutting next to the Pittengers’ home.
Alice, a doctor who founded Camp Alice Pittenger, a Girl Scout camp still in operation in McCall and the Children’s Home in Boise, died in 1953. Fred, also a doctor who served as Idaho surgeon general, died in 1964. New owners moved their house to Caldwell. The sequoia stayed behind.
The tree became a holiday attraction in the 1980s after the hospital began the tradition of stringing it with thousands of Christmas lights each year. Unfortunately, the decorations took a toll on the health of the tree. St. Luke’s consulted with horticulturists, removed the asphalt from around the sequoia’s trunk and stopped decorating it.
Eventually, tree experts were able to revitalize the tree by removing 11 feet from the top of the tree and bending a “leader” branch up to replace the treetop. The cure worked, though it did give the tree its distinctive Prussian helmet shape.
Sequoias, more suited to regions like Northern California, are relatively rare in the area. The Pittenger sequoia does have a local cousin, a smaller sequoia growing on the grounds of North Junior High at Fort and 13th Streets.
Anna Webb: 208-377-6431, @IDS_AnnaWebb
