‘Gilmore Girls’ fans: Free coffee Wednesday at Luke’s Diner (aka Flying M)

Netflix is celebrating the return of the beloved series “Gilmore Girls” on Nov. 25 by transforming 200 coffee houses across the country into stand-ins for the series’ Luke’s Diner on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
That date, a.k.a. the “Gilmoreversary,” marks the 16th anniversary of the original Gilmore airdate.
Flying M, the iconic coffee house at 500 W. Idaho St. in Downtown Boise, will become Luke’s Diner for a day.
Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Flying M will give away coffee in special Gilmore cups while supplies last. The coffee cups feature quotes from the series and a snapcode. Scan it, and you’ll have access to a custom Gilmore snapchat filter for your smartphone. You’ll also have a chance to win a free subscription to Netflix for a year.
