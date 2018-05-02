These Idahoans love their jobs. That landed their company on Forbes' best employers list

One Meridian company can boast that it's among the best midsize employers in the country after earning a spot on a Forbes list ranking businesses that employ between 1,000 and 5,000 people.

Scentsy took the No. 35 spot on Forbes' list of the 500 best midsize employers in America — the only Idaho company to rank and one of the only companies in its industry to do so, too.

According to a Scentsy press release, Forbes partners with research firm Statista each year to create the list. Statista surveys 30,000 employees across the country to learn about the businesses' working conditions and opportunities for growth and gauge employees' job satisfaction and willingness to recommend their employer to family and friends.

“We love that our employees love working for Scentsy,” said Kevin Kirkpatrick, Scentsy’s chief strategy officer, in the release.

Kirkpatrick said he believes Scentsy's benefits and perks are part of what propelled it near the top of Forbes' list. The company pointed out that it has a family-friendly focus that includes flexible work schedules and holiday events.

Forbes surveys employers in 25 different industries to create its list. Scentsy was one of just four "packaged goods" businesses to rank.

The company recently earned accolades from Direct Selling News, which also named it one of the best places to work.