Albertsons changes mind about name for new Broadway store in Boise, seeks employees

"Tear that building down."

With an order from John Colgrove, president of Albertsons' Intermountain Division, a demolition crew began work Thursday to bring down Albertsons' Broadway Avenue store, which had served the University neighborhood since 1959.

A new store is rising across the parking lot at the corner of West Beacon Street and South Grant Avenue. When it opens in June, it will have 63,000 square feet, more than twice the space of the old store.





The new store was to have been branded as Market Street Idaho, the company's new concept for stores for foodies that emphasize fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and seafood and in-store meals.

Demolition workers leave the Broadway Avenue Albertsons store before starting work to demolish the store, which opened in 1959. The Boise company is building a larger store across the parking lot that is expected to open in June. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

Because of the old store's long presence in the neighborhood, Colgrove said executives changed their minds and decided to keep the Albertsons name.

"With our affiliation with Albertsons Stadium [at Boise State University] literally down the street and the thousands of employees that have worked here and the millions of transactions, we really thought it was appropriate to keep the name 'Albertsons' on the building," he said..

The new store will employ 200 to 300 workers. The company has scheduled two sets of hiring fairs next month to interview potential employees.

One will take place on May 4 and 11, both Fridays, at the Idaho Department of Labor office at 1090 E. Watertower Lane, Suite 100, in Meridian. The other will be held on two Saturdays, May 5 and 12, at the Watercooler Apartments, 1401 W. Idaho St. in Boise.

The store will have traditional grocery jobs and others handling nontraditional tasks, like serving pizzas from a wood-burning oven and catering. "We're even going to need chocolateers, who will make our own chocolates," said Brian Conley, the store director.

"We're going to have chef-prepared meals," Conley said. "They've been working on those recipes for months."





The two-story store will have table seating on both levels. There will be room for 80 people downstairs and 120 upstairs. The space will also include a teaching kitchen for classes.

In a nod to the long-gone original Albertsons store at 16th and State streets, which opened in 1939 had an ice cream bar that operated for decades, the new store will have an ice cream and gelato bar.

The demolition is expected to take a couple of weeks. It does not affect the portion of the Broadway Center building occupied by Noodles & Co., a state liquor store and other shops. The old store space will be paved for parking.

A new Albertsons store going into a former Shopko at Fairview and Eagle roads in Meridian was also assigned the Market Street Idaho name, and that will not change. That store is expected to open in late fall, Colgrove said.

