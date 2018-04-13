About 500 used homes are on the market in Ada County. Among them is this house at 5205 W. Wolfe St. on the Boise Bench, listed for $221,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1,382 square feet.
About 500 used homes are on the market in Ada County. Among them is this house at 5205 W. Wolfe St. on the Boise Bench, listed for $221,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1,382 square feet. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com
About 500 used homes are on the market in Ada County. Among them is this house at 5205 W. Wolfe St. on the Boise Bench, listed for $221,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1,382 square feet. John Sowell jsowell@idahostatesman.com

Business

The median price of an Ada County home just shot up $11,450 in one month

By John Sowell

jsowell@idahostatesman.com

April 13, 2018 03:15 PM

The latest Treasure Valley home-sales report offers fabulous news for home sellers and more discouraging news for buyers, especially people who had hoped to buy but now cannot afford to.

A month after home prices set records in Ada and Canyon counties, they did it again in March. The median price of the 848 single-family homes sold in Ada County was $308,950, up $11,450, or 4.2 percent, from the month before, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

In Canyon County, the median was $211,945, an increase of $15,955, or 8.1 percent.

In the past year, prices have climbed nearly 24 percent in Ada County and 21 percent in Canyon.

As usual, new homes cost more than used. The Ada County median price was $345,870. That was actually a decrease from February’s, $362,587. Canyon’s new-house median is $244,900, up $21,925, or 9.8 percent.

Used homes were traditionally more plentiful than new, but not now. The number of used Ada County homes on the market in the first quarter was one-third lower than in 2017, said Breanna Vanstrom, CEO of Boise Regional Realtors.

“What we’re seeing is very low inventory driving up the prices,” Vanstrom said. “We’re truly in a supply-and-demand situation.”

The median Ada County used home sold for $290,000 in March, up $20,100, or 7.4 percent, from February. In Canyon, where used-home listings still barely outnumber new ones, the median was $190,552, up $6,552, or 3.5 percent.

Warmer winter temperatures may have encouraged home buyers to shop earlier, Vanstrom wrote. Sales were brisk, approximating second-quarter norms

John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @JohnWSowell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pocket neighborhoods provide an affordable alternative to rising home costs

View More Video