HGTV’s ‘Boise Boys’ is back. No one will say what house they worked on. We found out.

The last time HGTV checked in on the “Boise Boys,” Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, they were knee-deep in snow, working in 10-degree weather in early 2017 to finish renovating a house on the Boise Bench.
The pilot episode attracted 1.3 million viewers the first time it ran last May. HGTV later ordered six more one-hour episodes showing the owners of Timber and Love at work.
When the first of those episodes airs at 9 p.m. Mountain on Wednesday, April 25, viewers will see Clint and Luke pack their tools to a house on the Central Rim, overlooking the Boise Foothills from above Kathryn Albertson Park.
An online teaser for the show says the boys have an exclusive offer to purchase a stunning, 3,100-square-foot midcentury home.
“The catch? They have to pay $350,000 in cash, and potential renovations add on an additional $300,000,” the teaser says. “One bad decision could break their business, but with the right design, this big gamble could reap a huge profit and become the company’s flagship home.”
You’ll have to tune in to see what happens. Robertson said he could not provide any spoiler details or any other clues.
“I’m really open and talkative and I like sharing information, but I can’t because of the restrictions HGTV puts on us,” he said in a phone interview Thursday.
The house-renovation business is based at 3020 W. Fairview Ave., site of the former Koppel’s Browseville surplus store.
Robertson, who grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, appeared with future President Donald Trump on “The Apprentice” in 2011. He said he could not confirm the address of the house. But its Boise building permit is a public record. The house is at 4008 W. Edgemont St., and is listed for $989,700 by Timber and Love Realty, owned by Robertson.
The remodeling included replacing the roof, rebuilding 60 feet of exterior wall, creating a master suite and enlarging the kitchen and great room, according to the permit.
Robertson was more than happy, though, to talk about his son, Jake, a senior at Boise State University.
Jake Robertson, who will graduate next month with a double major in biology and premedical studies, was named one of the university’s Top Ten Scholars. The scholars, who must have a grade point average of at least 3.8, are nominated by their academic deans and evaluated on academic breadth of coursework, research, creative works and publication, public presentations and community and campus service.
Clint Robertson said his son has devoted hours helping refugee children adjust to life in Idaho. Jake Robertson, who has a 4.0 average, is set to enter medical school this fall.
Viewers who saw the pilot episode of “Boise Boys” may remember Jake and his younger brothers Elijah, now a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma, and Daniel, a high school sophomore who is home-schooled, as were his brothers.
During a portion of the pilot where the interior of the house needed to be painted, Jake volunteered to be the supervisor. His father laughed and told him there were no supervisors. Eveyone had to grab a paint brush and go to work.
For the new episodes, Jake said he and his brothers laid tile and carried out other chores.
“My dad has always been a character but it’s been crazy to see him on TV,” Jake said. “It’s inspiring to see all of the hard work he and Luke put into these houses.”
The family hasn’t seen or received an advance copy of the show, so they will see it for the first time when it airs.
“We don’t know what all is going to make it,” said Sandy Robertson, Clint’s wife and the boys’ mother. “They told us all of our kids made the cut.”
