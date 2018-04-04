This Treasure Valley gun dealer closes its doors, seeks bankruptcy protection

One of the Treasure Valley’s best-known gun dealers has closed its doors indefinitely.
Boise Gun Co. Inc., which has a store in Garden City and had one in Nampa until January, has posted a sign on its door saying “Closed until further notice.” Several calls to the store were unanswered Tuesday, and a call to a phone number believed to belong to its president and principal owner, Gary Lee Hopper, was answered with a “not in service” message. A Facebook message to the store was not answered.
The business filed for bankruptcy in late February under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, which can allow a struggling business to reorganize and stay open under court supervision while new payment terms are set for its creditors.
The filing lists $2.7 million in assets and $3.8 million in debts, including more than $22,000 owed to the state Tax Commission. Zions Bank is the biggest creditor, with $1.7 million in claims secured by Boise Gun’s real and personal property.
Gun and ammunition sales have fallen since President Barack Obama left office. Sales rose under Obama as some gun owners feared curtailment of their Second Amendment right to bear arms. In 2013, Boise Gun co-owner Jason Hopper told the Statesman that customers were buying almost everything, and he had a waiting list for AR-15-style rifles.
Even renewed calls for gun control after the Valentine’s Day school massacre in Florida have not bolstered sales. The downtown also affected Idaho weapons, ammo and parts makers. A recent report said Idaho depends on the gun industry more than any other state.
It’s the second time the business, located at 4105 N. Adams St., has filed for bankruptcy. The first was in October 2015, court records show.
In January, Boise Gun Co. in Nampa told its customers on Facebook that the Nampa store would consolidate with the store in Garden City.
