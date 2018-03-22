Amazon passed over Treasure Valley for 2nd headquarters. But it will bring a bookstore

Amazon, which built its business selling books online before branching out into other retail goods, plans to open a brick-and-mortar retail store at The Village at Meridian.
The company has filed a building permit application last week with the city of Meridian. The store is planned for 3540 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 180, in a space previously occupied by a Robert Comstock leather-goods store and Paperie & Pen.
It’s unclear how soon the store will open. A spokeswoman for Amazon’s bookstore division did not immediately return a phone call and email Thursday. The Meridian store does not yet appear on a page that lists other new Amazon bookstores coming to Pacific Palisades, California; Lone Tree, Colorado; and Bethesda, Maryland.
The Village at Meridian would not confirm Amazon’s plans, either. A spokeswoman said the Village had no announcements about “new tenants at this time.”
Amazon opened its first bookstore near its headquarters in Seattle in 2015. It now has 15 stores in California, Illinois, Masachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington and the District of Columbia.
The stores are smaller than typical bookstoress. One that opened earlier this month in Austin, Texas, has 4,800 square feet. Boise’s Barnes & Noble bookstore, in comparison, has 35,313 square feet, according to the Ada County Assessor’s Office.
Amazon looks at local buying habits when deciding which books to stock. The Austin store “is designed to hold all the books considered great reads by Austinites plus more put together by a team that culls customers’ online preferences to fill the shelves,” the Dallas Morning News reported.
The covers of each book at an Amazon store are visible, unlike most bookstores, which have some covers facing out and other books with their spines showing. Below each book is a review card where customers can say why they liked the book.
Boise was interested in vying for Amazon’s second headquarters last year but did not meet some of the company’s requirements.
The story was first reported by BoiseDev.com.
