Harvard sues Micron, alleging patent infringement

This story was originally published July 13, 2016.
Harvard University is suing Micron Technology in federal court in Massachusetts, saying its chemistry professor Roy G. Gordon and others at Harvard invented an technology that makes it easier to use a process called atomic layer deposition in the semiconductor industry. Harvard alleges Micron is using the technology without a license.
The lawsuit was filed June 24 in Massachusetts. Harvard says chemistry professor Roy G. Gordon and others at the university invented a technology that makes it easier to use a process called “atomic layer deposition” in the semiconductor industry. Harvard alleges Micron, which makes memory chips, is using the technology without a license.
Harvard also is suing California-based semiconductor company Global Foundries.
Gordon and three members of his laboratory team began inventing the technology in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the lawsuit. Harvard said the technology relates to the deposition of thin films of metals and other materials onto surfaces — for example, to create an insulating layer on a semiconductor memory chip. Patents were issued in 2005 and 2012.
“Their efforts revolutionized the manufacture of semiconductor components, made better computers available around the world and contributed to the growth of the information economy,” Harvard said in a media release on its website.
“In this situation, Harvard has reached out to each of the named companies outside of the context of litigation and invited them to engage in good faith licensing discussions,” the university said on its website. “The companies have refused to engage and have, so far, continued their infringement activities.”
Harvard is seeking back royalties and wants Micron to stop using the process and materials.
Micron declined to comment.
Patent lawsuits are common in the technology industry. Micron has been sued numerous times over patent infringement allegations, according to federal court records.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued Micron and several other technology companies for alleged patent infringement in February 2015. That lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed last month, after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board found “a reasonable likelihood that the claims are invalid.”
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448
