How to thwart a drone attack: This Boise company will demonstrate how

On Wednesday, February 21, Black Sage, a drone-tech company based in Boise, will stage a mock drone attack on the Capitol. They will be demonstrating new technological advancements that allow them to ground enemy drones and protect important infrastructures. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

