An iconic Treasure Valley business will open a third location, in Caldwell

Caldwell is set to get its own Flying M Coffee Shop this spring. The quirky, popular coffee shop adds to the city’s civic improvement push — a $6 million-plus Indian Creek Plaza downtown, and a pack of new building and businesses, including an 11-screen movie theater.
The Flying M Coffee Shop will open across from the plaza this spring. Owners Tori and Caleb McKim are in the process or remodeling a spot at 720 Arthur St. in the historic McLeod Building, also known as the Lavering Building, in Caldwell’s historic district.
The couple is taking the exterior back to its original brick and sandstone.
Built in 1907, it served as a grocery store on the street level and housed the Idaho Hotel, later called the Alturas Hotel, on the second floor. It’s said that Joe Albertson worked in the market when he was a teenager.
Lisa and Kevin Myers founded the first Flying M in Downtown Boise in 1992, where it remains a popular destination. Known for events such as the Valentine for AIDS art show and auction, it also is a community touchstone.
Kevin Myers found a passion in roasting coffee, so the couple opened Purple Bean roasterie in the mid 1990s. The coffee now is sold under the Flying M label. The Myerses opened the Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa, where Lisa grew up, in 2009.
Two years later they sold the Downtown shop to longtime manager Kent Collins. Likewise, they are selling the rights to the Caldwell store to Caleb and Tori McKim. Caleb managed the shop in Nampa for several years.
The Caldwell Flying M will be similar to the Downtown Boise location with a gift shop, eclectic furnishings, outdoor seating, a rotating art gallery and occasional music, but with its own personality, Lisa Myers says.
It will sell and serve Flying M Coffee, pastries and more.
