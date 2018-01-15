Food delivery service starts in parts of Valley, aims soon to challenge UberEats

If you live in Canyon County, you now have a way to get your favorite restaurant grub delivered to your front door.
Boise Express started rolling out its service last week in Nampa.
The app and online delivery service UberEats came to Boise in 2017 with about 100 restaurants, but it doesn’t deliver in Canyon County. That’s where franchise owner Zach Marble saw his opportunity.
Boise Express is part of the national company 5Star Express. In Idaho, there are already 5Star franchises in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Twin Falls.
Never miss a local story.
Marble chose Nampa first because that’s where he lives. Nampans can order from El Cafetal, Monsoon Asian Grill, Sino Buffet, Chapala and others. He plans to add Meridian, Eagle and West Boise (zip codes 83704, 09 and 13) by the end of this week. Eventually he plans to add Downtown Boise.
Marble said his company will focus on customer service and creating “true partnerships” with restaurants.
“We will keep our costs low, so restaurants can really afford to work with us, and we will be segmented by zip code,” he said. “So we won’t be bringing in food from Boise to Meridian.”
Most food doesn’t travel well that far, and “quality of the food is our top priority,” he said.
To order, download the Five Star Food Express app for iPhone and Android, enter your zip code and see available menus. You also can order at BoiseFood.Express.com or by calling 208-825-3688.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @DanaOland
Comments