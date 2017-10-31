Here’s what the owners are doing to the Northgate Shopping Center on State Street

The owners of the Northgate Shopping Center at West State Street and Gary Lane are undertaking a $2.1 million upgrade to the building’s facade.
“It’s going to give it a completely different look,” said Mimi Rosen, one of the owners of Rosen Properties in Bellevue, Washington. “It will be much more modern and updated.”
The shopping center was built in 1984 by Boise’s White-Leasure Development Co.
The height of the current facade is about 19 feet. The new facing will have varying heights up to 35 feet, Rosen said.
Rosen Properties bought the 125,000-square-foot property — excluding the adjacent Albertsons store and another building — in January 2015. Company officials hope the upgrade will make the center more attractive for tenants and their customers.
Albertsons upgraded its store in 2014. Company spokeswoman Kathy Holland said she’s not aware of any plans by Albertsons’ landlord to make changes to the exterior of the store.
She said Albertsons was “thrilled” to learn that Rosen Propeerties is making improvements to its property.
Rosen did a similar remodel at the 104,000-square-foot Plantation Shopping Center, across State Street from Northgate, after buying it in 2010. That work involved all but the Big Lots store and other pad buildings with different owners.
“They’re both older-generation shopping centers that both needed updating,” said Stan Rosen, another owner and Mimi Rosen’s father.
The upgrade at Plantation helped Rosen Properties attract new businesses to fill empty storefronts and officials hope the improvements at Northgate will do the same.
Eagle architect Jeff Flakes designed both remodels.
The company also owns the Elms Park Shopping Center at the northwest corner of West Overland and South Five Mile Roads. Rosen Properties bought that shopping center, with 51,000 square feet, in May 2016.
The company overall owns buildings with more than 3 million square feet and valued at over $470 million, mostly in the Pacific Northwest.
“We do not shy away from properties that need a new vision like a major remodel,” Mimi Rosen said.
She said Wright Brothers, the general contractor, has begun work at Northgate. The company will do as much as it can before winter and resume next year, working in sections to keep the disruption to individual tenants as short as possible. The entire project could take about nine months, she said.
BuildZoom.com prepared a summary of this project’s building permit and earlier permits at the shopping center.
